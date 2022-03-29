PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHIF opened at 0.67 on Tuesday. PetroShale has a one year low of 0.14 and a one year high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

