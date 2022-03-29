PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 1.9%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52). Approximately 2,148,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,252,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of £328.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

