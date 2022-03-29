Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.18. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

