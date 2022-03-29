Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($153.85) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock traded down €0.80 ($0.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €171.00 ($187.91). The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €151.40 ($166.37) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($248.35).
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
