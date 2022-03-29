Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($153.85) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock traded down €0.80 ($0.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €171.00 ($187.91). The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €151.40 ($166.37) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($248.35).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.