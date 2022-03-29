PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

