PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PHXHF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 13,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.27.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

