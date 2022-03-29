Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,404 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.49% of Piedmont Lithium worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Shares of PLL stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Czachor acquired 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,993 shares of company stock worth $158,511 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Piedmont Lithium Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.