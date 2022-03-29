PIN (PIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.07228109 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.43 or 1.00096869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055753 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars.

