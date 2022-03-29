Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

