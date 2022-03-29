Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will report $710.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $698.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $696.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

