Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)
