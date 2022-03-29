Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLY. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

