POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10).
Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.
About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
