Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $297.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.17 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.