Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
