Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Up 32.6% Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00009911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and $762,931.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

