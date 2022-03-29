Portion (PRT) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

Portion (PRT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $18,225.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00107831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,303,921 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

