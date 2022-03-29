Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Million

Brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) to report $11.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $8.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $63.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $317.88 million, a P/E ratio of 154.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

