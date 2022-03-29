Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $235.91 million, a P/E ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 327,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,493.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

