Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.54

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.54 and traded as low as C$39.02. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.06, with a volume of 1,723,357 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on POW shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.54.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

