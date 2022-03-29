Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Up 9.5%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 5,218,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,569,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 507.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 472,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

