Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.22

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.22 and traded as high as $77.02. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 32,152 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.22.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.