Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.16

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.16 and traded as high as C$19.65. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 232,720 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.