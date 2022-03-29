Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

