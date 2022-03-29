Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Shares of PG opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $372.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

