PROS (NYSE:PRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.08. PROS shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 155,296 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PROS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

