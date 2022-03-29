Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Down 3.2%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

