Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.84. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 33,675 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a current ratio of 16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

