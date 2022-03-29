Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Shares Up 3.6%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

