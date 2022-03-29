Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.26. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 5,495 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a P/E ratio of 119.19 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
