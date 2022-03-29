Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 2512163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.