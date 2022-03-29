PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 10%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 14,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,640,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 18,121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,426,000 after purchasing an additional 334,757 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 207,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

