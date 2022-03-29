PUTinCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,154.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $738,384.98 and $1,154.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,725.15 or 0.99885169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

