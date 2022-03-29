Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

