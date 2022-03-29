Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By Wedbush

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

