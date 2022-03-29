Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

FULT opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

