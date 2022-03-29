Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Tops $338,286.72

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $338,286.72 and $7,741.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

