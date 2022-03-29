QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

