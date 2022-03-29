Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 20,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

