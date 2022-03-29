Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $135.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.08 and a one year high of $135.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

