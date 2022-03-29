QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

QS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

QS stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,777 shares of company stock worth $15,680,625 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $65,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

