Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00308744 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004760 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $619.67 or 0.01295895 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

