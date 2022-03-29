Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

LON QLT opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.

In other Quilter news, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,641.87).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

