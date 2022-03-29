Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.28.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.