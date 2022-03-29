Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

