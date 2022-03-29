RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

RadNet stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

