Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $368.85 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $368,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.61 and a 200 day moving average of $310.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

