Rainicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $41.81 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and $239,319.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.07228109 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.43 or 1.00096869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

