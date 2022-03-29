Raymond James Upgrades Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) to “Strong-Buy”

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MBCFF opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Itafos has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

About Itafos (Get Rating)

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

