RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

