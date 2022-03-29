RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

